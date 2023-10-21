Japan Art and Suwa Kanenori: New Tokyo (1928-1932)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Several printmakers between 1928-1932 completed the One Hundred Views of New Tokyo. Accordingly, prints of hope materialize along with everyday life.

The new dynamics impacting Tokyo are depicted during the early Showa Period (1926-1989).

The prints in this article are by Suwa Kanenori (1897-1932). Indeed, the completion of One Hundred Views of New Tokyo also coincided with the early death of Suwa Kanenori from appendicitis.

The British Museum says, “Born, possibly in Kagoshima, his parents both died early and he spent his youth in Kobe, and began making prints from the age of sixteen. At seventeen (1914) he moved to Tokyo and entered the Hongo Painting Institute.”

Maekawa Senpan, Un’ichi Hiratsuka, Kawakami Sumio, Koshiro Onchi, Henmi Takashi, Suwa Kanenori, Sakuichi Fukazawa, and Fujimori Shizou collectively completed the One Hundred Views of New Tokyo.

Un’ichi Hiratsuka said his prints had “a feeling of poetry, perhaps because he was a great poet all his life.”

