Japan Art and Hokusai: Touch of Pink

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) is a highly acclaimed artist who is internationally famous. His art belongs to the print world of ukiyo-e.

In these three prints, a touch of pink creates a lovely atmospheric feel. Accordingly, the first print shows Mount Fuji from Kai Province (modern-day Yamanashi Prefecture) with a pink skyline.

Above, the pink skyline illuminates the darker angle of the peaks of Mount Haruna. Hokusai once more highlights a potent skyline that throws out the landscape.

The British Museum says, “Renowned painter and print artist of the ukiyo-e school. Pupil of Katsukawa Shunsho; also said to have studied with Kano Yusen, Tsutsumi Torin III, Sumiyoshi Hiroyuki and others. Used more than thirty other art names. The leading ‘Ukiyoe’ artist of the later Edo period, Hokusai had the longest career of any of them – more than seventy years – and during this time changed his style many times, making unique contributions in all fields.”

The pink angle is less striking – but no less beautiful – in the print above depicting Lake Suwa.

This stunning print illuminates Lake Suwa in Shinano Province (modern-day Nagano Prefecture). Henceforth, these three landscapes are enhanced by the touch of pink by Hokusai.

