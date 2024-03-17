Japan Art and Ito Nisaburo: Buddhism and Shinto in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ito Nisaburo was born during the last few years of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912). He was shaped by his environment in Kyoto and influenced by his family. Henceforth, high culture, art, tradition, and the influences of Buddhism, Confucianism, and Shintoism were part of his upbringing and way of life.

Above is the Nigatsu-dō – a vibrant structure of the Todai-ji Buddhist Temple compound in the city of Nara. The Todai-ji website says, “The name Nigatsu-dō, or Second Month Hall is derived from the fact that the Shuni-e Ceremony is held here during the second month of the lunar calendar. The structure is said to have been first erected by the monk Jitchū (fl. 760-820), Rōben’s chief disciple. In 1667, however, a fire broke out inside the hall in the midst of the ceremony, and the original was destroyed. The present building is a reconstruction of 1669.”

The Kamigamo Shinto Shrine (Torii Gate) in Kyoto is depicted above. Other shin hanga artists connected to Kyoto in this period include Asada Benji, Hasegawa Konobu (Sadanobu), Eiichi Kotozuka, Tokuriki Tomikichiro, and other notable shin hanga artists.

The snow angle in all three art pieces is a lovely dimension that fuses with the religious angle.

The final print is the Ninnaji Buddhist Temple in Kyoto.

The Ninnaji website says, “Ninnaji Temple is the head temple of the Omuro school of the Shingon Sect of Buddhism. There are many temples belonging to the Omuro school all around Japan, and many priests of these temples come to Ninnaji to take part in Buddhist services, and to study and train at the head temple of their sect. Ninnaji Temple was founded in 888 AD, so this prestigious temple has a very long history. Since its founding, Ninnaji has housed and protected countless national treasures and other cultural artifacts.”

https://www.todaiji.or.jp/en/

https://ninnaji.jp/en/

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes