Islamists Attack a Hotel in Somalia

Al-Shabaab (Al-Shabab) Islamists attacked a hotel in Mogadishu in Somalia. Accordingly, the capital city of this country once more witnessed the brutality of Islamic terrorism in this country.

It is known that three government soldiers were killed while repulsing the terrorist attack on the SYL Hotel.

Voice of America reports, “Security troops were seen surrounding the SYL Hotel soon after militants had stormed the building in downtown Mogadishu on Thursday evening, witnesses and officials said.”

Politicians and ordinary citizens are known to utilize this hotel. Accordingly, Islamists have attacked before. Therefore, security forces were prepared.

A police spokesperson (Kasim Ahmed Roble) said, “Three soldiers died. Eighteen civilians and nine soldiers were injured in the hotel attack.”

He continued, “All the five terrorists were shot dead and their bodies displayed.”

The BBC reports about al-Shabaab, “The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency for nearly 20 years against the UN-backed government in Somalia.”

Islamists from Burkina Faso to Somalia – from Pakistan to Mozambique and other places – kill all year round. Henceforth, it doesn’t matter that Ramadan is meant to be a holy period because Islamists kill irrespective.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) plans to pull all troops out of Somalia by the end of 2024. Accordingly, the armed forces of Somalia will launch a fresh military attack against al-Shabaab to take more land back from this Islamist group.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The armed forces of Somalia – with cover from allies – is expected to launch a new major offensive against al-Shabaab Islamists in central areas under their control. This follows the United Nations Security Council lifting the military arms embargo on Somalia. Therefore, military equipment and upgrades to the government will flow more freely – and with clarity.”

