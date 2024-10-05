Japan Art and Jizo: Buddhist Flower of Life

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi focuses on various religious angles in some of her art. This concerns the faiths of Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism.

In this article, Utsumi focuses on the significance of Jizo (Ojizō-sama) in Japan concerning Buddhism.

The Smithsonian (National Museum of Asian Art) says, “The Buddhist deity Jizo‚ (Kshitigarbha) is a bodhisattva, an enlightened being who alleviates suffering and provides spiritual guidance. Usually portrayed as a youthful Buddhist monk, Jizo‚ is worshiped in Japan as the savior of those condemned to hell and as the protector of women, children, and unborn souls. At sites all over Japan, small stone images of the deity, singly or in groups, serve to protect lost infants and children.”

Regardless of following Buddhism or Shintoism in the land of the rising sun – or being secular – it is natural for Japanese people to pray at temples or shrines when visiting tourist places known for the religious angle (Chichibu, Kamakura, Koyasan, Kyoto, Ise, Nara, Negoro-ji, Nikko, and many other parts of Japan).

Jizo statues are part of the landscape in Japan. Accordingly, people will sometimes see them by the roadside, in Buddhist temples, when visiting graveyards, in an isolated part of a street, and the countryside.

The Nezu Museum says, “Faith in Jizō-bosatsu developed in the Heian period (794-1185), and belief in Jizō as the deity who saves all humankind was established in the latter half of that period. Since then, Jizō has been worshipped in every region and every period, and multitudes of paintings and sculptures of that deity have been created.”

Utsumi – similar to all Japanese nationals – fully understands the importance of Jizo. However, rather than focusing on sophisticated art, Utsumi prefers the simplistic approach. This fits well with the real meaning of Jizo that exists within the hearts and minds of ordinary people – who view Jizo with utter respect.

The Buddhist “Flower of Life” also fits well with the cycle of creation.

Nichiren (1222-1282) – a revered Buddhist monk – said, “Whether one has wealth or not, no treasure exceeds the one called life.”

The compassion of Jizo is a stark contrast to many people who feel alienated or at a loss because of various negative factors. Hence, Jizo provides solace – when the storm of life hits.

