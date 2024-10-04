Russia Captures Ugledar (Vuhledar) after Ukraine Retreats

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The fall of Ugledar (Vuhledar) to the armed forces of the Russian Federation is a huge boost. It is also further evidence of the relentless pressure being put on the armed forces of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in contested areas.

Ugledar is approximately 70 km from the city of Donetsk (under the control of the Russian Federation).

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, “The city is on a relative height of land, making it ideal for staging artillery and rocket systems, to threaten a major east-west highway, called the T-0509, as well as a major rail line.”

Tass News says, “Russia’s defense circles told TASS earlier on Wednesday that Russian forces had actually completed clearing the city of Ugledar in the Donbass region of Ukrainian troops while Kiev had sustained ‘heavy losses’ due to its refusal to withdraw its units from the city when it was possible.”

Taking Ugledar (Vuhledar) will strengthen the Russian Federation throughout the Donetsk People’s Republic.

AP News reports, “Vuhledar served as a defensive stronghold, a fortress town atop a hill surrounded by open fields and near two major roads. From there, Ukrainian soldiers were able to observe approaching Russian forces at a distance. From that vantage point, it was easy to coordinate counter-attacks. That advantage now falls to Russian forces.”

The armed forces of the Russian Federation – and indigenous regional Russian armed allies – are likely to focus on Pokrovsk after taking other regional areas in this part of the conflict zone.

The BBC reports, “Ukrainian defense lines were devastated by Russia’s aviation bombs and thermobaric weapon systems such as its Solntsepek heavy flame-thrower, in addition to drones and multiple rocket launchers.”

Since early 2024, it is apparent that the 1,100-kilometer military front line is witnessing the impetus of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and regional indigenous Russian allies.

Ironically, the one blemish for the Russian Federation in 2024 is the Ukraine attack against Kursk (Russia).

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



