Japan Art and Kawano Kaoru: The Simplicity of Beauty

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kaoru Kawano was born in Northern Japan during the Taisho Period (1912-1926). Accordingly, his art flourished during the Showa Period.

He is noted for denoting young girls in a very individualistic style. Equally, he mysteriously depicts animals.

The Koller Collection says, “One of the biggest differences that sets Kaoru Kawano apart from other woodblock artists in his generation is the use of the grain in the woodblocks to his advantage in each of the pieces of art that he creates. It creates a beautiful element of texture and layering to his prints.”

Kaoru Kawano’s compositions are based on simplicity. Also, his prints are illuminated by his individualism.

In a past article, I commented, “The innocence of girls in his art – fused with the freedom of birds – appears to point to aspects of his life. After all, the vastness of Hokkaido to developments during the war shaped part of his inner self. Therefore, you feel the ghosts of the past when viewing his stunning art.”

