M23 and AFC Takes Masisi in DRC: Blow to Peace Talks with Rwanda

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Recent mediation by Angola between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda entered a deadlock stage. Hence, after the Tutsi-led M23 insurgents (backed by Rwanda) took the key town of Masisi in eastern DRC, this will further complicate talks between the DRC and Rwanda and lead to further suspicion.

The Congo River Alliance (AFC) – supported by the M23 – took Masisi at the weekend.

Lawrence Kanyuka (M23 political spokesperson) said, “The Congo River Alliance (AFC/M23) informs both national and international opinion of the following. Following its press release of December 27, 2024, which warned of the repeated attacks by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime against civilian populations in densely populated areas and its commitment to eliminate any threat, whatever its origin, our forces liberated Masisi Center and recovered several military equipment as well as ammunition The AFC is committed to securing all liberated towns and protecting all citizens and their property.”

In late November, AFP reported, “The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a document key to advancing the peace process in the DRC’s troubled east, ceasefire-broker Angola said on Monday.”

However, differences persist between the DRC and Rwanda concerning M23 and FDLR (Hutu forces). Accordingly, the optimism of a few months ago is perishing once more.

Reuters reports, “Fighting has flared in recent weeks, leading to territorial gains for M23, which is now in control of Masisi, a town and local administrative center about 80 km (50 miles) from Goma, provincial parliament member Alexis Bahunga told Reuters.”

Rwanda accuses the authorities of the DRC of working alongside Hutu forces blamed for the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

The BBC reports, “The M23, formed as an offshoot of another rebel group, began operating in 2012 ostensibly to protect the Tutsi population in the east of DR Congo which had long complained of persecution and discrimination.”

The BBC also points out that the DRC and others accuse Rwanda of utilizing M23 forces to exploit the natural resources of the DRC in eastern areas (cobalt, gold, tantalum, and others).

Rwanda denies this – and instead touts the persecution of the Tutsi by the FDLR and other anti-Tutsi forces in the DRC.

President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC said, “Our country continues to face persistent rebellions, including the aggression by the Rwandan army and the M23 terrorists.”

Other militias and Islamists are causing mayhem in eastern parts of the country. For example, the Islamists of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – emanating originally from Uganda – slaughter Christians like sheep in the DRC. Other militias are formed on ethnic, political, and regional causes fused with exploiting the natural resources of the DRC.

Peace between the DRC and Rwanda looks far away under the prevailing conditions.

