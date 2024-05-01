Iran Kills Its Youth: Molested and Killed by State Tyranny (Nika Shakarami)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 is devouring young female martyrs who merely seek greater lifestyle freedom. Accordingly, the Islamic Revolution is burying young ladies and other individuals in graves for the crime of seeking greater freedom.

Iran’s Islamic theocratic tyranny killed Masha Amini (22), Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), Hadis Najafi (22), Nika Shakarami (16), and others to crush the “spirit of hope” in 2022. Since then, other brutal cases have emerged in this theocratic authoritarian state.

New documents – verified by the BBC – highlight a disturbing picture of the days before Nika’s death by the state apparatus.

The BBC reports, “BBC Eye investigates a shocking report, written by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), showing how Nika Shakarami was hunted down, sexually assaulted and bludgeoned to death.”

Yes, the “real child of Iran” was sexually abused, beaten, tortured, and killed by the tyranny of the Islamic regime that holds power in Iran by the rule of fear.

During the height of tyranny, approximately 550 protesters were brutally murdered by the state apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hence, Iran sought to crush the Woman, Life, Freedom Movement with extreme violence that led to the deaths of so many.

Tyranny in Iran since the Islamic Revolution is nothing new. For example, Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri wrote to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1980s and said, “Did you know that young women are raped in some of the prisons of the Islamic Republic?”

Accordingly, the Islamic Revolution fears the voices of its youth – especially young ladies! Therefore, the oppressive Islamic regime even kills young teenage girls and ladies to preserve power at all costs.

Nika’s mother said, “Like Nika, I have been against compulsory hijab since I was a child. But my generation was not brave enough to protest… People my age accepted years of suppression, intimidation, and humiliation – but my daughter protested and she had every right to do so.”

One can only imagine the horrendous last days on this earth for Nika – who was abused and murdered by the authoritarian state of Iran.

However, while her body rests in her grave, the spirit of Nika’s freedom remains.

The light of Nika’s life – like the light of Masha, Sarina, Hadis, and others – is alive in the hearts of millions of Iranians.

