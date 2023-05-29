Japan Art and Maeda Masao: Early Showa

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Maeda Masao (1904-1974) was born in Hakodate in the prefecture of Hokkaido. He became influenced by Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997) and Umehara Ryuzaburo (1888-1986) – who ironically both outlived Maeda.

The art pieces in this article were completed in the late 1920s and early 1930s during the Showa Period.

Maeda studied Western-style art under Umehara Ryuzauro. However, by the 1940s, Meada solely focused on printmaking under the influence – and contacts – of Hiratsuka Un’ichi.

The British Museum says, “Hiratsuka qualifies in every respect as the grand old man of the ‘Sosaku Hanga’ movement.”

Meada and other artists were instrumental in the post-war period concerning Japanese soft power. Accordingly, his sosaku hanga was well-received internationally.

