Turkey Election: Erdogan’s Victory Greeted by Huge Crowds

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Kanako Mita, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey (Turkiye) emerged victorious in the run-off election against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. His supporters were in raptures when listening to his words of victory.

Of the 99.40% of ballots counted, Erdoğan had obtained 52.14% of the vote compared to 47.86% for his rival Kılıçdaroğlu. This was achieved by Erdoğan, despite the high cost of living, unease over mass immigration, and the recent earthquake that witnessed Erdoğan apologizing for systematic housing failures.

His loyal political base once more won the day for Erdoğan – despite the strong challenge of Kılıçdaroğlu.

Erdoğan said, “With this victory, the door of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ has opened.”

He continued, “We have completed the second round of the presidential election with the favor of our nation… I would like to thank each and every member of our nation who once again conveyed to us responsibility for governing Türkiye for the next five years.”

Kılıçdaroğlu countered: “We experienced the most unfair election in recent years… All the means of the state were mobilized for a political party. All possibilities were laid under one man’s feet.”

The Hurriyet Daily reports, “Erdoğan was supported by the People’s Alliance, composed of the ruling Justice and Development Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Great Union Party (BBP), and was endorsed by Sinan Oğan, the presidential candidate of the four-party ATA Alliance, who garnered 5.2 percent of votes in the first round of the presidential elections on May 14.”

The politically correct media fails to acknowledge that in nations including Hungary, Poland, and Turkey – three NATO powers: the majority of the electorate look to Christianity (Hungary and Poland) and Islam (Turkey) – and support family values, traditional culture, and oppose gender identity confusion being peddled by America under President Joe Biden and in the European Union.

The BBC and other media outlets that push political correctness were quick to denounce Erdoğan. For example, the BBC said: “… he lost no time in attacking the opposition and the LGBTQ community… Turkey is now a divided nation with a broken economy. Critics say the president has no solution for either.”

Voice of America reports, “Critics accused Erdogan of undermining democracy, locking up critics and centralizing power. Kilicdaroglu had pledged to return Turkey to parliamentary democracy and to release prominent political prisoners.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Irrespective if people are pro or anti-Erdoğan – nations are divided politically from America to France – from Brazil to the United Kingdom – and from Australia to Pakistan. Also, the majority of nations are conservative and value their respective cultures, religions, and the traditional family. Therefore, politically correct elites fail to realize they are in the minority.”

Reuters reports, “Erdogan’s victory extends his tenure as the longest-serving leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk established modern Turkey from the ruins of the Ottoman Empire a century ago – a politically potent anniversary to be marked in October with Erdogan in charge.”

The electorate in Turkey who voted for Erdoğan has entrusted him to solve high-interest rates, the cost of living crisis that blights countless nations, and other bread-and-butter issues.

Naturally, many people will be unhappy about another five years under Erdoğan. However, in Erdoğan’s heartlands, they remain loyal after all these years.

