Japan Art and Mix of Moon Scenes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Suzuki Harunobu (1725-1770) was born during the Edo Period. He is known for depicting ladies (bijin-ga) and more sensual art (shunga). However, he also focused on other themes – including nature (art above).

In the delightful art above, hares are enjoying the Autumn moon. Hence, the feeling of serenity pervades.

The print above is by the highly acclaimed Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He belongs to the world of Kacho-ga (birds and flowers). However, he also focused on landscapes and animals.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “The major characteristic of Koson’s works is how he so elegantly expressed natural motifs such as birds, animals and flowers using woodblock print techniques.”

The final print is by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. He was born in the late eighteenth century and died in 1861 – during the final years of the Edo Period.

The British Museum reports, “One of the three principal ‘Ukiyo-e’ artists of the late Edo period, together with Kunisada (Toyokuni III) and Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi is particularly noted for his warrior prints and prints of bizarre and comic subjects. He also did fine Western-style landscape prints during the 1830s and early 40s. Kuniyoshi had an extremely fertile imagination and produced a steady stream of novel innovations: he served as a source of vital energy in the late ‘Ukiyo-e’ world.”

