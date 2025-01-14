Romania Betrayed by EU: New Democracy and Annulled Presidential Result

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Romania is highlighting the extremes of “New Democracy” that increasingly gained traction during the administration of President Joe Biden in America. Accordingly, while the “far-right” label was already utilized by nations including France before Biden entered office – and backed by the liberal media establishment: the extremes are increasing where the “pro-Russia” and “pro-China” labels are thrown at independent non-globalist parties.

Hence, the annulment of the presidential election in Romania because the democratic process resulted in the wrong person coming first shames the European Union and G7 nations. Naturally, when Calin Georgescu came first in the presidential race in Romania, he was deemed “far-right” and “pro-Russia.” Therefore, given the Russophobia of leading European Union and G7 nations, the “New Democracy” movement annulled the election.

In France and Germany – and other European nations – parties form alliances to keep the “far-right,” “anti-immigration,” and “anti-globalists” out. Romania went to a new extreme by annulling the presidential race result.

Georgescu ran under the slogan: “Restore the dignity of the Romanian nation.”

He declared, “Tonight, the Romanian people cried out for peace. And they shouted very loudly, extremely loudly.”

However, little did he know that “New Democracy” would usurp the election. Accordingly, protests continue in Romania against recent events.

Voice of America reports, “The protest comes a month after the Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the election just two days before a Dec. 8 runoff. The far-right populist Calin Georgescu shocked many when he won the first round on Nov. 24, after which allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference emerged.”

George Simion (leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) told protesters on Sunday, “We are protesting against the coup d’état that took place on Dec. 6.”

He continued, “We are sorry to discover so late that we were living in a lie and that we were led by people who claimed to be democrats, but are not at all… We demand a return to democracy through the resumption of elections, starting with the second round.”

AP News reports, “The canceled presidential race last month plunged the European Union and NATO member country into turmoil and followed other controversies including a recount of first-round votes.”

In America, the anti-Russia hysteria was also expressed by the Biden administration. Thus, the “anti-Russian,” “pro-immigration,” and “globalist” media rubber stamp this against all and sundry – from America to Germany – from France to Romania. The same mantra is utilized by the “New Democracy” elites despite failing in America – it is easier to manipulate in Europe based on the political system and power of the European Union.

Accordingly, the ruling elites must uniformly abide by the wars that NATO nations support, the environmentalist agenda, gender identity politics – and support mass immigration. If not, the propaganda machine of the mass media will entail endless negatives against opposition forces.

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol (anti-Russian Federation under the suspended leader) tried to usurp democracy after declaring martial law. However, the European Union and G7 nations, despite negative statements about Yoon, are quiet in general because they seek to maintain the anti-Russian Federation alliance.

Hungary and Slovakia – under their respective current leaders – face the same liberal media establishment and anti-EU statements. Accordingly, the “New Democracy” movement entails that nations follow the same thinking on rubber stamp political objectives (NATO-funded wars, anti-Russian Federation, and mass immigration) – or face the wrath of the globalist establishment.

Democracy is increasingly under threat – from Romania to South Korea.

Recent political events in France, Romania, South Korea, and other nations highlight a new “non-democratic curtain” that supports political globalist uniformity, mass immigration, and geopolitical wars.

