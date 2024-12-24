Japan Art and Mount Fuji: Tsuchiya Kōitsu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tsuchiya Kōitsu was born in 1870 during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). He died in 1949 during the early pre-war period when chaos, poverty, and uncertainty abounded in Japan.

Hence, the stunning art by Kōitsu in this article – which was produced in the 1930s – belies the reality of nationalism, war, and other social convulsions that engulfed Northeast Asia in this period of history.

Kōitsu’s early mentor was the acclaimed Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915). Indeed, they worked together for just shy of two decades.

He produced kosen-ga (light ray pictures) and focused on shin-hanga prints – and other forms of printmaking.

Koitsu produced amazing prints throughout his lifetime. His early prints focusing on the Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895) are a million miles away from the delightful landscapes of Mount Fuji in this article.

