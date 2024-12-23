Pakistan Soldiers Killed in Border Area with Afghanistan

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Pakistan and ordinary civilians keep on suffering at the hands of Islamic terrorism inside Pakistan – and along the border with Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Pakistan said that at least 16 members of the armed forces were killed by Sunni Islamic terrorists. This happened in the region of South Waziristan.

In recent times, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of the armed forces of Pakistan and civilians.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group is a faction of the TTP. However, the TTP was responsible for the latest terrorist attack that killed at least 16 soldiers.

Voice of America reports, “Pakistani authorities allege that Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities are facilitating the TTP in carrying out cross-border terrorism. The U.N. and the United States have designated the TTP as a global terrorist organization.”

Usman Iqbal Jadoon (Representative of Pakistan at the United Nations) said, “The TTP, with 6,000 fighters, is the largest listed terrorist organization operating in Afghanistan. With safe havens close to our border, it poses a direct and daily threat to Pakistan’s security.”

The New York Times reports, “Over the past few years, violence by the Pakistani Taliban and other Islamist militant groups has surged in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, in northwestern Pakistan. Experts attribute the increase to the Afghan Taliban’s seizure of power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “It is incumbent on Afghanistan and Pakistan to solve complex issues. Afghanistan seeks foreign capital to exploit its natural resources – and Pakistan needs political stability. Therefore, border escalations, terrorism, and mistrust are not in the interest of Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

Pakistan is also blighted by ethnic tensions – notably concerning Balochistan – and Shia and Sunni sectarian clashes in the Kurrram district and other parts of the country.

The latest terrorist attack by the TTP highlights the alarming threat to the security of Pakistan.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes