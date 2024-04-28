Japan Art and S. Tosuke: Beauty and the Mist

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

S. Tosuke produced adorable watercolors between the 1910s and early 1930s. Accordingly, his art belongs to the Taisho Period (1912-1926) and the early Showa Period.

The binding theme is mist in the three art pieces in this article. Hence, a delightful atmospheric feeling pervades.

Sadly, little is known about Tosuke. Accordingly, the mist of these art pieces equally apply to his life.

The Wading Fisherman in the atmospheric environment above sums up “the jigsaw mist” about the life of Tosuke.

Mount Fuji is viewed in the final art piece above. Hence, a sailing boat and the misty environment pervade delightfully.

Interestingly, one specialist dates his art back to the early 1900s. If so, it is possible that he was born in the late Edo Period – even if he was likely born in the Meiji Period (1868-1912) of Japanese history.

