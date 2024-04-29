Japan Art and Blossoming of Life Before the Fall: Buddhism and Tranströmer

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. Her art often focuses on various aspects of culture, religion, and nature – along with other themes related to Japan and Europe.

The Blossoming of Life Before the Leaves Fall and The Blossoming of Life Before the Shadow by Utusmi fuse naturally with the words of Tomas Gösta Tranströmer (1931-2015).

In part of the poem below by Tomas Gösta Tranströmer – he writes beautifully:

Despondency breaks off its course.

Anguish breaks off its course.

The vulture breaks off its flight.

The eager light streams out,

even the ghosts take a draught.

Each man is a half-open door

leading to a room for everyone.

In the other art pieces by Utsumi, she beautifully focuses on Buddhism via Jizo (Ojizō-sama).

Nichiren said: “If you light a lantern for another, it will also brighten your own way.”

Tranströmer wrote, “A darker storm stands over the world. It puts its mouth to our soul and blows to get a tone. We are afraid the storm will blow us empty.”

The art by Utsumi is refreshing. Hence, the deeper meanings exist without words.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-before-the-leaves-fall-sawako-utsumi.html – The Blossoming of Life before the Leaves Fall

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-in-contemplation-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo in Contemplation (Buddhism)

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-before-the-shadow-sawako-utsumi.html – The Blossoming of Life before the Shadow by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes