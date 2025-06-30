Pakistan Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack by HGB

Murad Makhmudov and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

A Sunni Islamist terrorist attack by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group (HGB) killed at least 13 members of the armed forces of Pakistan.

The suicide attack by the HGB also injured many people, including children. Accordingly, North Waziristan is once more mourning the deaths of soldiers.

The armed forces of Pakistan said, “In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians, including two children and a woman, also got severely injured.”

AP News reports, “Northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is home to several outlawed militant groups that frequently attack security personnel. Pakistan blames Afghanistan for giving them haven, a charge denied by Kabul.”

The armed forces of Pakistan and ordinary civilians keep on suffering at the hands of Islamic terrorism inside Pakistan – and along the border with Afghanistan. Also, Pakistan is blighted by ethnic tensions (notably concerning Balochistan) and Shia and Sunni sectarian clashes in the Kurrram district and other parts of the country are collectively tearing apart the body politic of Pakistan.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) reports, “Pakistan continues to blame India for sponsoring terrorism inside the country. However, the idea of Sunni Islamist Takfiris being sponsored by India is unsubstantiated.”

The Dawn reports, “In a separate incident, a suicide attacker on a motorbike targeted a security convoy in the Saidgai area of Ghulam Khan tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border, leaving six security personnel injured.”

Al Jazeera reports, “Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence in its regions bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its western neighbour of allowing its soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan – a claim the Taliban denies.”

