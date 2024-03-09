Japan Art and Suzuki Shônen

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Suzuki Shônen was born during the late Edo Period in the 1840s. Henceforth, his artistic development belongs to the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – while dying during the Taisho Period.

He was influenced heavily by his father and the rich culture of Kyoto and the surrounding environs of Nara. Shônen was also influenced by the Middle Kingdom (China).

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says, “In East Asian cultures, pine trees are venerated as symbols of longevity and virtue.”

Accordingly, the pine tree above by Shônen is multi-dimensional concerning nature and from an ethical point of view.

In the final art piece, a fisherman and his child are looking on at the mesmerizing setting.

This stunning art piece (despite the simplicity of the theme) doesn’t age despite the passage of time. It also highlights the variety of art that appealed to Shônen.

