Japan Art and Takahashi Biho: Birds and a Bat Flitting

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Takahashi Biho was born in 1873 during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, very little is known about the life of Takahashi Biho. Hence, the year he died is inconclusive.

He produced delightful kacho-ga (Kacho-e). This concerns birds and flowers – and related areas of nature. Therefore, below is a bat flitting with the full moon fusing naturally.

The bat in Chinese mythology is considered lucky. This was replicated in Japan. Accordingly, the full moon is also deemed positive – thus, the mixture denotes happiness.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art says, “Consequently, bats are frequently featured in textile patterns and porcelain designs in both China and Japan.”

It is a shame that so little is known about Takahashi Biho. However, despite this, his kacho-ga continues to appeal to lovers of this art form in modern times.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes