RSF Massacre Women and Children in Galgani in Sudan: Crisis in Darfur

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have been accused of another massacre.

Reports claim the RSF killed at least 85 people in the village of Galgani. This includes the massacre of women and children in this overwhelmingly Muslim nation blighted by ethnic, political, and power concentration tensions between rivals.

AP reports, “Fighters from Sudan’s paramilitary group rampaged through a central village, looting and burning and killing at least 85 people, including women and children, authorities and residents said Saturday, the latest atrocity in the country’s 18-month devastating conflict.”

Massacres are all too common in Sudan – including the ethnic massacres of African Masalits by Arab Muslims in Darfur.

In June, approximately 35 children were killed in the village of Wad al-Noura.

Catherine Russell (Executive Director – UNICEF) said, “This is yet another grim reminder of how the children of Sudan are paying the price for the brutal violence.”

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said one senior medical worker informed him that he had “direct contact with hundreds, hundreds of women and girls, some as young as eight years old, who have been raped. Many have been held captive for weeks on end.”

The Guardian reports, “The violence in El Geneina and Ardamata has drawn parallels with the genocide of the mid-2000s, when Kalashnikov-wielding Arab militias called the Janjaweed crushed a rebellion by African groups in Darfur, killing an estimated 300,000. The RSF emerged out of the Janjaweed.”

Slavery only ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s. Accordingly, similar to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq – Arab Muslims in Sudan also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in Sudan in recent history. Therefore, the Arab Muslim slavery angle is alive and thriving in parts of the Arab Muslim-dominated world despite the silence of many nations.

The United States Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) said, “Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

UN News reports, “Worryingly, the latest data from the UN agency shows that displacement continues to soar, with more than 10.7 million people seeking safety within the country and many displaced twice or more times. Fighting in Sennar state alone displaced over 700,000 people last month, with 63 per cent of this number originally displaced from other states, the majority from Khartoum.”

The situation in Darfur and other parts of Sudan is dire. Hence, while past peace talks have failed, it is hoped that the international community will enforce increasing pressure on all sides in this brutal war.

