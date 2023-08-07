Japan art and Takahashi Biho: Birds

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Takahashi Biho was born in 1873 during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Hence, one can imagine how modernization impacted his art and thinking.

Very little is known about Takahashi. Accordingly, the year he died is unknown. Therefore, the same applies to much of his life and the artists who heavily influenced him.

Takahashi produced stunning kacho-e (Kacho-ga). This concerns birds and flowers – and related areas.

The Kingfisher above is known internationally for visiting rivers, lakes, canals, and small brooks. They are a delight to watch.

Overall, the prints of birds by Takahashi are stunning. It is a pity that so little is known about him – however, despite this, his kacho-ga continues to appeal in modern times.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes