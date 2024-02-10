Japan Art and Ticking Clock of Time

Japan Art and the Ticking Clock of Time

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Death in the life of each individual becomes a unifier concerning time. Accordingly, the universe continues to expand without end – while the ticking clock of time remains constant.

Albert Einstein (1879-1955) said, “People like us, who believe in physics, know that the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”

Richard Feynman (1918-1988) said: “In all the laws of physics that we have found so far there does not seem to be any distinction between the past and the future.”

Vast numbers of people all over the planet connect with the past religiously or philosophically. Irrespective of following the ideas of the Buddha, Confucius (or others), or any religion. It is like time comes together where “the past” and “now” connect on life’s spiritual and philosophical journey – within the human world.

Sir Roger Penrose intriguingly says, “…our present picture of physical reality particularly in relation to the nature of time, is due for a grand shake up.”

The Japanese art pieces are by Toyohara Kunichika (1835-1900), Inagaki Tomoo (1902-1980), and Itō Shinsui (1898-1972) in the order of this article. Henceforth, continuity and the clock of time – via the medium of woodblock prints – are connected naturally.

