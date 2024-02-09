Pakistan Twin Blasts Kill 30 in Balochistan on the Eve of the Election

Michiyo Tanabe, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Terrorism killed at least 30 people in restive Baluchistan (Balochistan) on the eve of elections in Pakistan. At least 40 people were injured by the latest terrorist attack that blights this country.

The regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are notably suspect of terrorist attacks by nationalist Balochistan insurgents (their focus is on attacking the security forces of Pakistan) and several Sunni Islamist terrorist groups.

The Baluch (Baloch) desire to control their respective resources of copper, gold, iron ore, oil, and other natural resources. Accordingly, insurgents in Balochistan want to end Pakistan and China utilizing the resources of this resource-rich region.

According to the BBC, ISIS (Islamic State – IS) claimed responsibility for both terrorist attacks. Hence, Islamists once more thought nothing about spilling the blood of ordinary citizens.

It is known that 18 people died in the district of Pishin (north of Quetta City). In the other terrorist attack in Qila Saifullah, 12 people were killed.

The BBC reports, “Resource-rich Balochistan – Pakistan’s largest, and poorest, province – has a history of violence. It has seen a decades-long struggle for greater autonomy by various groups, some of them armed. Islamist militants, including the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), operate along the border with Afghanistan.”

The Dawn reports, “Later in the day, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah’s vehicle came under gunfire in Balochistan’s Chaman, the party’s provincial information secretary, Dilawar Kakar, told Dawn.com.”

Insurgents belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army focus their attacks on the security forces of Pakistan. They also attack Chinese nationals. This concerns China and Pakistan exploiting the natural resources of this region to the detriment of the indigenous (according to Baloch nationalists).

AP News reports, “Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar denounced the attacks and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died. He vowed that “every attempt to sabotage the law and order situation will be thwarted” and said the government is committed to holding elections Thursday in peace.”

Ongoing political polarization is a way of life in the body politic of Pakistan. Likewise, the role of the armed forces and political corruption entail enormous pressure on any incumbent leader of this country.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is currently behind bars. Hence, on top of Balochistan to Islamic terrorist groups, the political system is held back by vested interests.

The people of Pakistan deserve more.

