Japan Art and Tokuriki Tomikichiro: Genesis and the Old Testament (Judaism)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Kyoto-born Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) was shaped at a young age by this famous city’s cultural and Buddhist religious roots.

However, two art pieces in this article relate to the Old Testament and the Book of Genesis. This holy book is the first book of the Torah (Judaism). Hence, Genesis is the foundation stone of all Abrahamic faiths.

The first art piece is titled Genesis 7:15. In this passage of Genesis (King James Version), the written word says, “And they went in unto Noah into the ark, two and two of all flesh, wherein is the breath of life.”

Noah, faithful to God, fulfilled the wishes of his creator. Hence, all air-breathing life survived the wrath of God’s judgment when pairs of males and females from all air-breathing life entered the Ark.

The second art piece is Genesis 1:20. In this passage of Genesis (King James Version), the written word says, “And God said, Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in the open firmament of heaven.”

In Genesis 1:20-23, God continues to bring natural order and balance concerning nature. Accordingly, despite Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines depicted in many art pieces by Tomikichiro Tokuriki, he connects with the written word set down by Judaism.

