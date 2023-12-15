Japan Art and Watanabe Shikō

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Watanabe Shikō (1683-1755) was a gifted artist from a young age. He belongs to the Edo Period of Japanese history, where art was inspired by rich cultural and religious traits – or the dynamics of the printing world of ukiyo-e.

It is easy to imagine how this Kyoto-born artist utilized the cultural dynamics of Koyasan, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other places – including his native city.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says (about the above art piece), “A narrow body of water is surrounded by land on three sides, with the fourth opening to allow a slender sailboat to come into view. Contrasting ink tones, from coal black to pearl gray, are united by the watery gray wash.”

Little is known about the early dynamics of his life. Yet, in the diary of the admired Konoe family, Watanabe’s relationship with Ogata Kōrin (1658–1716) and his brother Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743) is mentioned by the Konoe family.

He utilized the Kano School of Art and rinpa (rimpa) art. Accordingly, Watanabe was blessed with a creative mind.

