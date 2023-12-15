US War Machine to Hit $886 Billion Under Biden

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The military war machine under President Joe Biden will reach a staggering $886 billion – after both main parties approved the new defense budget.

Of immediate concern for the Biden administration is the continuing support of military assistance to Ukraine, containing China, emboldening NATO powers and partners against the Russian Federation, Taiwan, and Israel.

Reuters reports, “The House backed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 310 to 118, with strong support from Republicans and Democrats. It was more than the two-thirds majority required to pass the measure and send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.”

Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder (Pentagon Press Secretary) said, “This important legislation not only authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for service members and civilian employees … but directly invests in America’s national security and military power projection to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

CNN reports, “Funding for a separate $105 billion national security package that would provide more assistance to Israel and Ukraine continues to be a point of contention in Congress, with Senate Republicans insisting that more foreign aid be paired with major border security policy changes. While there have been talks to try to find consensus, no bipartisan deal has been reached.”

Last year, Deutsche Welle said, “The United States currently spends more on defense than twice as much as the other 29 members of the NATO military alliance combined.”

For many ordinary Americans, they want the government to focus on the opioid epidemic, mass immigration, affordable housing, homelessness, poverty, high crime, and other ills.

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is incumbent on America and China to reach compromises – along with NATO nations taking a non-confrontational approach to the Russian Federation and seeking to solve the crisis that bedevils Europe.”

