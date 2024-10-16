Japan Art: Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The latest delightful art piece by Sawako Utsumi, titled “Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life,” is a wonder to behold.
Two Buddhist monks are walking in the deep winter of Japan – with a Buddhist temple being seen in the distance. On top of this, the Buddhist ‘Tree of Life’ shines brightly (represented by the colorful tree).
The fascinating mountain landscape is another lovely angle. Accordingly, while the tree might be ‘real’ or an ‘illusion of the mind’ – it connects to enlightenment and existence. Henceforth, rebirth and ultimate freedom enter the mindset of Buddhists.
Nichiren (1222-1282) – a revered Buddhist monk – said, “Winter always turns into Spring. Never, from ancient times on, has anyone heard or seen of winter turning back to autumn.”
Nichiren also said, “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”
https://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-monks-in-deep-winter-and-the-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website
