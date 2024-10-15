Sudan Airstrike Kills 23 in Market Area of Khartoum

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Sudan killed at least 23 people after an airstrike hit a market area in Khartoum. On top of this, central forces under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are attacking the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in several parts of Khartoum.

Southern Khartoum was hit by the airstrike that was aimed at the RSF. However, the victims were ordinary civilians.

Civilian deaths include tea sellers and people shopping for goods – and also local people in nearby apartments.

People in this part of Khartoum (Al-Ingaz, Al-Salama, and Al-Azhari) have witnessed bloodshed since the war broke out.

The head of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Paramilitary Chief of the RSF), continues to condemn Egypt for its role in attacking the RSF in Omdurman and other areas in the environs of Khartoum. Dagalo (known as Hemetti) also said Egypt – who recently supplied military arms to Somalia aimed at Ethiopia – is increasing its military supplies to the army of Sudan under General Burhan.

Voice of America reports, “The government loyal to the army is based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, where the army has retained control.”

The RSF is seeking to repulse the ongoing attacks by the armed forces of Sudan in areas fought over since the crisis first began. Hence, Omdurman is being utilized for the recent military offensive – aimed at taking more areas in and around Khartoum.

The Sudan Tribune reports, “The Sudanese army has made significant advances in central and southern Khartoum, military sources said on Saturday, coinciding with a breakthrough near the Signal Corps base in Khartoum North.”

Last month, the United Nations said, “Relentless hostilities across the country have brought misery to millions of civilians, triggering the world’s fastest-growing displacement crisis.”

Ahram Online reports, “This latest attack is part of a major offensive launched by the army on September 26th to reclaim areas under RSF control.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Many nations accuse the United Arab Emirates of supporting the RSF. Meanwhile, Iranian drones have been used against the RSF during attacks in the environs of Khartoum. Therefore, similar to other wars, a murky reality persists in the ongoing conflict in Sudan where external forces play a murky role – be it Chad, Egypt, Iran, South Sudan, the UAE, and other nations mentioned in the crisis.”

Reuters said (April 10), “A regional source close to Iran’s clerical rulers said Iranian Mohajer and Ababil drones had been transported to Sudan several times since late last year by Iran’s Qeshm Fars Air. Mohajer and Ababil drones are made by companies operating under Iran’s Ministry of Defence, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.”

The blood looks set to flow from Darfur to Khartoum – and in other parts of Sudan.

