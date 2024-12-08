Japan Art from the Edo Period to Contemporary

Henmi Takashi (1895-1944) was born in Wakayama. This part of Japan is rich in culture and history – from Wakayama Castle to the holy Buddhist places of Koyasan and Negoro-ji. However, he is associated with the capital city of Tokyo.

The British Museum says, “The early deaths of Tanaka and his close friend the poet Ote Takuji (1887-1934) left his work with a pronounced melancholy.”

The above art is by Kubota Beisen (1852-1906). He witnessed the economic, political, and social convulsions of the late Edo Period – to the modernization processes of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912).

He developed his distinctive artistic style despite studying under Suzuki Hyakunen (1825-1891) and Kono Bairei (1844-1895).

The final art piece is by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi. She focuses on a mysterious village in the countryside of Japan. However, this village is illuminated by dramatic colors.

This art piece was influenced by Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942). Yet the color dynamics are dramatically different and highlight the independent spirit of Sawako Utsumi.

