Japan Art: The Countryside in the Rain

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yamamoto Shoun (1870-1965) produced the stunning art piece above. He belongs to the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of Japanese history.

The Cleveland Museum of Art says, “A painter from Kōchi trained in Tokyo, Yamamoto Shōun often had works in the prestigious Ministry of Education Exhibition (Bunten) and Imperial Exhibition (Teiten).”

Above, he focuses on ordinary people. This includes several individuals working despite the declining light and rainfall.

The delightful art above is by Henmi Takashi (1895-1944). He was born in Wakayama in the highly cultured region of Kansai. Therefore, it is easy to imagine the stunning countryside that appealed to him in Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other parts of Kansai.

The British Museum says, “Henmi was born in Wakayama and was inspired to make prints by the example of Tanaka Kyokichi (1892-1915), a poet and artist from the same city, who collaborated with Onchi on the poetry and art magazine ‘Tsukuhae’ (1914-15).”

The final art is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). He – and a few other selected Japanese printmakers – inspired international impressionists from Europe and North America. Hence, this genre of printmaking is known throughout the world.

The Cleveland Museum of Art says, “In this print, Hiroshige mastered capturing the atmospheric qualities of rain and its effects on travelers wearing straw raincoats…”

