US Airstrikes Continue to Hit ISIS and Hurras al-Din in Syria

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Airstrikes by America targeted ISIS (Islamic State – IS) terrorist camps in Syria. This follows recent airstrikes in September aimed at ISIS and Hurras al-Din (Al-Qaeda affiliate).

U.S. Central Command said (October 12), “U.S. Central Command forces conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of Oct. 11. The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond.”

Conflicts in the Arabic-speaking world of Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen take a media backseat to events in Gaza – and the growing crisis between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliates are killing far and wide – from Nigeria to Afghanistan.

AP News reports, “The U.S. Central Command said the airstrikes were conducted Friday, without specifying in which parts of Syria. About 900 U.S. troops have been deployed in eastern Syria alongside the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that were instrumental in the fight against IS militants.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “ISIS is no longer the potent force it was in Iraq and Syria when this Islamist Takfiri terrorist group killed and enslaved in vast numbers. However, ISIS remains a regional menace – while also killing people in Afghanistan, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, and in other nations.”

In September, America targeted ISIS and Hurras al-Din. This resulted in the deaths of 37 terrorists.

U.S. Central Command said, “On Sept. 24, CENTCOM Forces conducted a targeted strike in northwest Syria, killing nine terrorist operatives, including Marwan Bassam ‘Abd-al-Ra’uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria. Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-affiliated organization based in Syria with global aspirations to conduct attacks against U.S. and Western interests. The successful strike against Marwan Bassam ‘Abd-al-Ra’uf comes a month after a successful strike that killed another Hurras al-Din senior leader, Abu-‘Abd al-Rahman al Makki.“

In the middle of September, America also killed at least 28 ISIS terrorists in central Syria.

Operations by America in Syria are based on essential intelligence and the utilization of state-of-the-art technology.

