Japanese Art and Jizo: Buddhism and Ojizō-sama

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a creative contemporary artist who emanates from Northern Japan. In this article, Utsumi focuses on Buddhism and the importance of Jizo (Ojizō-sama) in the land of the rising sun.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says, “Although Jizō is invoked for many roles—as protector of travelers, of children, and of women in childbirth—he was especially venerated for his intervention on behalf of those suffering in hell, the lowest of the Six Realms of Existence. He is portrayed as a monk with an open, compassionate expression ready to hear the call of the suffering. In his hand is a traveler’s staff, its six rings a symbol of the extent of his mercy through all realms of being, and its clinking sound a signal of his foot’s fall lest he harm even the smallest creature.”

Utsumi naturally connects to Buddhism and Shintoism concerning her cultural and religious background. Irrespective if people follow Buddhism or Shintoism in Japan – or are secular – it is natural to pray at shrines and temples when visiting tourist places known for the religious angle (Chichibu, Kamakura, Koyasan, Kyoto, Ise, Nara, Negoro-ji, Nikko, and many other parts of Japan).

Buddhism and Shintoism continue to play an essential role in Japanese society (culturally and subtly). Naturally, the ideas of Confucianism from the Middle Kingdom (China) also impacted Japan heavily – along with other ideas, including Taoism (Daoism).

Nichiren (1222-1282) said, “More valuable than treasures in a storehouse are the treasures of the body. The most valuable of all are the treasures of the heart.”

Utsumi doesn’t seek a complex style to express the connection of Buddhism to ordinary people. Instead, simplicity and the fundamentals of Jizo speak for themselves when seeing them dotted throughout the landscape.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-in-contemplation-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo in Contemplation (Buddhism)

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-before-the-shadow-sawako-utsumi.html – The Blossoming of Life before the Shadow by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.htmlJizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-hope-of-freedom-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

