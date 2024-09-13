US and UK Look Set to Allow Ukraine to Bomb Deep into Russia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In recent times, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have taken more land inside Ukraine that is deemed to belong to the Russian sphere of the world (Moscow’s worldview). Accordingly, it appears that Ukraine launched incursions into the Russian Federation in the Kursk region to distract from the reality on the ground.

In a sense, the demand by Ukraine to bomb deeper into the Russian Federation is another tactic to distract from what is happening inside Donbass (Donbas). This concerns more areas of this region falling to the armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian forces.

Le Monde reports, “The erosion of the Donetsk region by Russian troops is accelerating. This reveals glaring problems in the organization of the Ukrainian defense. Eleven towns in the Donbas are directly threatened by the progress of Russian forces toward the town of Pokrovsk, a crucial rail and road hub for the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (FAU). The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (FAFR) are advancing at a daily rate of 500 meters to 1 kilometer on several axes. They are thereby altering the nature of the battlefront. A gradual transition from a war of position to a war of movement is underway, with breakthroughs and pincer effects working to the disadvantage of the Ukrainian defenders.”

Accordingly, the administration of President Joe Biden of America and its firm ally, the United Kingdom, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are determined to continue the war – even if giving Ukraine the right to bomb deeper into the Russian Federation is a dangerous gamble. It seems like the only option in Washington and London is to invoke pain on the Russian Federation at all costs. Therefore, instead of focusing on developments on the ground and seeking a political solution, the elites in America and the United Kingdom only see war and more death.

However, the Ukraine is likely to regret this stance. After all, the more the Russian Federation is threatened by NATO powers, the more land will be taken in the long term based on buffer zones outside the areas sought by the Russian Federation.

Antony Blinken (US Secretary of State) and David Lammy (United Kingdom Foreign Secretary) hinted strongly that they will approve Ukraine to attack deeper inside of the Russian Federation by utilizing long-range weapons supplied by several NATO powers.

The Guardian reports, “British government sources indicated that a decision had already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles on targets inside Russia, although it is not expected to be publicly announced on Friday when Starmer meets Biden in Washington DC.”

The political elites in America and the United Kingdom claim “collective security.” However, mass immigration and fake refugees are altering the landscape of both nations. Indeed, the indigenous in the United Kingdom are now 37% in London.

Lammy said, “We recognize what is at stake: not just the liberty of Ukraine but the security of Europe and the West.”

Dmitry Peskov (Presidential Spokesperson) said, “There is no need to exaggerate. But, naturally, this raises significantly the degree of the collective West’s involvement in this war around Ukraine. Of course, this will entail a corresponding reaction from Russia.”

Peskov said, “This is an attempt to continue the war to the last Ukrainian.”

Sergey Ryabkov (Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation) uttered, “Signals and actions that we are witnessing today are aimed towards escalation. This remark will not force us to change our course, but will create additional risks and dangers for the United States and its allies, clients, and satellites, no matter where they are.”

Anatoly Antonov (Russian Federation Ambassador to the US) said, “The only demand of Washington curators is to increase military clashes with Russian troops. We continue to be tested for the limit of our tolerance or patience to hostile steps. The overall purpose is the notorious strategic defeat of our country.”

It is incumbent on the international community to seek honest brokers to end the conflict.

Naturally, America and the United Kingdom are not honest brokers – instead, the nations involved in war yesterday in Iraq, Libya, and the former Yugoslavia (and other conflicts) – are the same nations pushing war today in Ukraine and other parts of the world.

