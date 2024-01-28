Mali Ends Peace Deal with Tuaregs (Algeria Accused of Meddling)

Sawako Utsumi and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Mali announced the ending of the 2015 peace deal that was signed with Tuareg separatists.

The latest development follows the fall of Kidal and other inroads made by central government forces against Tuareg separatists. In response, the Tuaregs announced a blockade of roads in Northern Mali that links Algeria, Mauritania, and Niger.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga (spokesperson for the government of Mali) stipulated that the government “Notes the complete impossibility of the deal and in consequence announces its end, with immediate effect.”

Algeria was also accused of meddling in the internal affairs of Mali.

Colonel Maiga declared that Algeria had implemented an “increasing number of unfriendly acts, instances of hostility and interference in Mali’s internal affairs.

Reuters reports, “As a result, it said the so-called Algiers Accord, brokered by the United Nations, was no longer workable.”

Voice of America reports, “The separatist rebels — organized under the Coordination of Azawad Movements — in July 2022 accused the military junta of abandoning the peace deal.”

Military ties between Mali and the Russian Federation continue to flourish. Accordingly, alongside the commercial angle and areas of soft power emanating from the Russian Federation, Mali feels emboldened to centralize the nation-state.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) – and other insurgent forces connected to Islamist groups – oppose the entrenchment of the armed forces of Mali in northern parts of the country.

Islamist forces linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) will seek to gain from the crisis by spreading their tentacles within Tuareg separatist forces.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Hopefully, the ruling elites in Mali and Tuareg forces will seek to resolve their political differences despite the ending of the peace accord by preventing fragmentation. If not, Islamist forces sill seek to gain from the ongoing discord.”

