Japan Art and the Crescent Moon

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The crescent moon is the theme of the article by Japanese Artists. Each print provides different angles with the backdrop of the crescent moon.

Above is a stunning print by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He was a highly acclaimed Kacho-ga artist during his lifetime. Ohara Koson also used the names Ohara Hōson and Ohara Shōson.

In stark contrast, Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) focuses on the imposing Kumamoto Castle. He turned to printmaking under the guidance of Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997).

The Kumamoto Castle website says, “The iconic Kumamoto castle that we see today was completed in 1607 by Kato Kiyomasa, the first daimyo (feudal lord) of the castle, with great effort and the latest technology.”

The final print above by Yoshimoto Gesso (1881-1936) focuses on a kingfisher – with the backdrop of a crescent moon.

Similar to Ohara Koson, Yoshimoto Gesso also produced lovely kacho-ga (birds and flowers) and landscapes.

https://castle.kumamoto-guide.jp/en/

