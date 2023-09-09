Mali Islamist Attacks Kill Many Civilians and Soldiers (Sahel)

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamist attacks in Mali are responsible for killing many civilians and soldiers.

Latest reports state that at least 49 civilians were killed when Islamists struck in northeastern parts of the country. At least 15 members of the armed forces also died when Islamist insurgents (terrorists) attacked a military camp.

Voice of America reports, “Insurgents attacked a boat carrying civilians across the flooded plains that separate the towns of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season. The vessel was traveling from Gao when it was hit.”

The BBC says, “Islamist militants have attacked a river boat in north-eastern Mali, killing at least 49 civilians, the interim government says.”

ISIS (Islamic State – IS) and several terrorist branches of al-Qaeda (al-Qaida) roam vast regions of the Sahel and the Lake Chad region. Accordingly, millions of people have fled parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and other nations linking West Africa (Nigeria).

Authorities in Mali claim to have killed approximately 50 Islamists.

The forced demise of Colonel Gaddafi in Libya (2011) by major NATO powers (America, France, and the United Kingdom) destabilized the fragile Sahel region to the core. Hence, internal terrorist forces, ethnic demands against central forces, international jihadists, and criminal forces benefitted from the failed policies of America, France, and the United Kingdom.

Lee Jay Walker says, “External forces including ECOWAS, America, France, the United Nations, and the European Union can’t keep on dictating to regional nations that seek a way out of the cycle of Islamic insurgencies, terrorism, rampant poverty, collapsing nation-states, and other ills that blight the Sahel region and the surrounding environs.”

Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, and other nations throughout the Sahel and Lake Chad region need regional and international support – not diktats.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes