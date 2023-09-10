Japan Art and Twilight

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three prints focus on twilight. Accordingly, it is easy to imagine people rushing home before darkness falls, children being told stories (home entertainment before modernization), a nice walk before complete darkness descends, returning home after work – and so much more.

The first print is by Tsuchiya Kōitsu (1870-1949). His focus on light concerns the influence of the esteemed Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915) – who taught Kōitsu.

In the print above, Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) focuses on a snowy setting during the twilight period.

It is easy to imagine people visiting the local holy place while enjoying the serene setting. The fallen snow creates a very atmospheric print.

The final print is by Kawatsura Yoshio (Negoro Raizan – artist’s name). He was born in the Meiji Period and died in the early 1960s.

Two people are talking during twilight – while the fading sunlight provides a lovely setting.

