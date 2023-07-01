Mossad Captures Terrorist Plot Leader in Iran Claims Israel (Cyprus)

Israel announced that its Mossad secret intelligence service captured a terrorist plot leader in Iran. If so, this will cause embarrassment to Iran and may usher links that go deep.

The plot leader, Yousef Shahabazi Abbasalilu, was preparing a terrorist attack against the Jewish business community in Cyprus.

Mossad said: “In a unique operation on Iranian soil, the Mossad captured the head of the cell, who, during an investigation, gave a detailed confession that led to the exposure and dismantlement of the terrorist cell behind the Cyprus attack.”

The Times of Israel reports, “The information obtained from Abbasalilu led to the dismantling of the rest of the terror cell by Cypriot security forces, Mossad said. The plotters included Iranians, Pakistanis, and locals.”

The captured plot leader had received support from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard – according to Mossad. This concerns weapons, detailed analysis and instructions, and other forms of support.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said the intelligence service Mossad was “working without respite” to prevent attempts by Iran and various proxies.

Mossad said: “We will get to every official who advances terror against Jews and Israelis anywhere in the world, including within Iranian territory.”

Hassan Shoushtari Zadeh is linked with the terrorist cell that implicates Iran.

The intelligence services of America, Cyprus, and Greece provided support to Mossad to various degrees.

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is noticeable that North Cyprus – under NATO Turkey – was deemed an area to utilize and penetrate Cyprus by the Iran plot.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/israeli-secret-service-says-it-captured-plot-leader-in-iran-foiling-attack/7160799.html

