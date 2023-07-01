Sweden and the Koran Desecrated: Fundamentalists Gain

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

In the past, Muslim riots have hit Sweden after the Koran (Quran) was desecrated. Accordingly, it is time for liberals and secularists to acknowledge the sanctity of religious holy books in Sweden – irrespective of Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, and other faiths.

If not, the cycle of distrust will merely play into the hands of Islamic fundamentalists who seek to play the “victim card.” Hence, moderate Muslims will be open to the fundamentalist rallying call – and community relations in Sweden will suffer because of a few citizens.

The BBC reports, “Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday.”

Liberal nations in Europe – and further afield – should cut off the channels of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic Takfiri groups. In return, the government of Sweden should ban the desecration of all holy books and adopt a Muslim religious policy in schools that highlights the diverse nature of this faith.

This concerns the various Muslim sects that include the following: Alawite, Alevi, Ahmadiyya, Sunni, Shia, Sufi, indigenous Islam that fuses with other different faiths or pre-Muslim traditions, and the countless subgroups within the strands of Sunni and Shia Islam.

The Christian Bible was burnt in America in 2020 – and other desecrations have happened in several nations.

The New York Post reports (2020), “Protesters burned an American flag and a Bible in Portland, Oregon, sparking outrage just as weeks of violent demonstrations seemed to be coming to a close.”

Overall, Sweden must clamp down on all forms of extremism. Accordingly, events that trigger hatred and increase alienation must also be tackled. This includes the banning of desecrating all holy books.

Sweden to Iraq needs to put their “respective countries” in order – concerning the need to protect all religious minorities from fundamentalism (irrespective of religious or secular fundamentalism).

Christians and others need religious freedom in Sharia nations – similar to Muslims being protected from the desecration of their holy book in Sweden.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Fundamentalism – irrespective of the cause – only creates more fundamentalism.”

