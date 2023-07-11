NATO and Turkey to Support Sweden (EU and Russia)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey will support the membership of Sweden to NATO. Accordingly, Erdoğan will send the accession of Sweden’s protocol to the parliament of Turkey “as soon as possible.”

It also confirms the hypocrisy of NATO – after all, Turkey continues to occupy North Cyprus and parts of North Syria. Also, internal political persecution continues against the Kurds, Gulenists, and socialists in Turkey under Erdoğan. Turkey also violates the sovereignty of Iraq by bombing Kurds and others in Northern Iraq under the notion of fighting terrorism.

Pierre Schori – a close confidant of the esteemed former Social Democrat Premier Olof Palme (assassinated in 1986) – weighed in last year. He said, “The agreement with Turkey is a slam for Erdogan, a shame for Sweden – and a betrayal of Kurdish freedom fighters. It is a shock for many Social Democrats.”

Since then, the political situation in Sweden changed. However, the recent pro-NATO stance remained the same. Hence, once Erdoğan turned the NATO clock back on again – and spoke favorably of Ukraine in recent days – it seems natural for the leader of Turkey to announce his sudden change, especially given the recent events in the Russian Federation.

The policies of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation in appeasing Turkey’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh (supporting Azerbaijan in killing Armenian Christians) and Northern Syria – now appear mistaken.

In 2019, President Emmanuel Macron of France said, “When I look at Turkey they are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder to shoulder against ISIS (Islamic State) and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies.”

Macron continued, “I think any ambiguity with Turkey vis-a-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground.”

NATO, SWEDEN, TURKEY, AND THE EUROPEAN UNION

Voice of America reports, “Earlier Monday, with NATO hoping to put on a public display of unity in its support for Ukraine more than 500 days into the war, Erdogan said he would block Sweden’s path unless European members of the military organization “pave the way” for Turkey to join the world’s biggest trading bloc.”

Erdoğan said: “Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for over 50 years now, and almost all of the NATO member countries are now members of the European Union… I am making this call to these countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.”

He continued: “Come and open the way for Turkey’s membership in the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we’ll pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland.”

The Russian Federation should strengthen its hands throughout the entire Caucasus region. Accordingly, the Russian Federation should seek to curtail the activities of Turkey in Azerbaijan concerning the military angle aimed at Nagorno-Karabakh (mainly Armenian Christian area).

It appears that the European Union and Turkey have made underhanded promises – while NATO’s forgiveness of the occupation of North Cyprus, the crushing of internal dissent against Erdoğan in Turkey, and Turkey’s support of killing Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh is never-ending.

NATO expansion began well before the conflict in Ukraine. Hence, NATO continues to utilize any situation to expand at the expense of the Russian Federation.

China – noting the role of Japan in Northeast Asia under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – should note the endless expansion of NATO nations in the geopolitical space of the Russian Federation.

Accordingly, the recent policies of America and Japan towards the “Taiwan issue” should open the eyes of China to a higher level.

President Joe Biden of America will view Turkey’s support of Sweden joining NATO with great glee.

It seems inconceivable that the Russian Federation will budge from incorporating cultural and ethnic areas with closer ties to Moscow throughout the Donbass environs – if Putin fails to hold these areas, then NATO expansion and the loss of this land will weaken his power concentration in the Russian Federation.

