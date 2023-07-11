Japan Floods in Kyushu: 3 dead and several missing

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Northern Kyushu in Japan witnessed endless heavy rain in the prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita. This resulted in the deaths of three people.

The death toll is likely to increase because several people are reported missing.

One elderly lady died in Soeda (Fukuoka) after a landslide engulfed her home.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said heavy rain will lash down on the prefectures of Fukuoka, Oita, and Saga over a prolonged period. Naturally, many rivers have flooded parts of northern Kyushu.

Governor Seitaro Hattori of Fukuoka said: “We are in a completely unpredictable situation.”

In Saga prefecture, one lady died in Karatsu – and two men are missing in the homes hit by the landslide.

NHK reports, “Officials are warning residents to stay vigilant. Downpours are forecast for parts of northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture through Monday night.”

The Daily Mainichi says, “In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday, up to 200 mm of rainfall was forecast in the northern Kyushu region, up to 100 mm in the Chugoku region in western Japan and up to 80 mm in the Hokuriku region in central Japan.”

Emergency services are doing their best to reach people over a vast area.

