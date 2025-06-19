Japan Art and Hishida Shunsō: The Fading Path

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The highly acclaimed Hishida Shunsō (1874-1911) belongs to the Meiji Period (1868-1912) of Japanese history. Sadly, he died relatively young. Therefore, nobody will ever know the heights he could have reached – given the abundance of artistic talent that Shunsō was blessed with.

The National Diet Library says, “…he came up to Tokyo and studied under Masaaki Yuki. In the following year, he entered the Tokyo School of Fine Arts and received lessons from Gaho Hashimoto and others. After graduation, as a part-timer at the Imperial Museum, he was engaged in the reproduction of classical pictures in Kyoto and at Koyasan.”

Sadly, Shunsō’s eyesight began to fail due to ill health. His kidney disease went through spells of relenting to utter despair. Henceforth, he painted desperately, knowing that the clock was ticking during his final years on this earth.

Like the person walking on this fading path (first art piece), it resembles his life ebbing away!

The Adachi Museum of Art says, “He studied under Okakura Tenshin and Hashimoto Gaho in the Tokyo Fine Art School. In 1898, he participated in the establishment of the Japan Art Institute. Alongside Yokoyama Taikan, he was devoted to the creation of a new style of Japanese paintings that illustrated keen senses, foresight, and intelligence…”

Shunsō’s last few years witnessed dramatic lows and periods of hyperactivity connected to his health and mental state.

