Jizō and the Buddhist Half-Open Door

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times



Sawako Utsumi frequently explores religious themes in her artwork, drawing inspiration from Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism. Among these, Buddhist motifs are especially prominent, often serving as the central focus of her creative expression.



The focus in this article is the significance of Jizō (Ojizō-sama) in Japan.



The MET Museum says, “Jizō’s compassionate presence illuminates the righteous way from hell to paradise, and he saves from harm those who call out to him.”

Henjō (816-890) beautifully wrote:



On his way to leave the world, a man

Comes to rest

Beneath the trees

But he finds no shade

For every Autumn leaf has fallen.

These words are deeply poignant, reminding us that life always teeters on the edge of impermanence. Even in his final moments, the revered Buddhist monk remains grounded in realism. Henjō’s unwavering faith in Buddhism resonates clearly through this beautifully composed poem.

Uejima Onitsura (1661-1738) was born in Hyogo. However, it was Osaka where this esteemed haiku poet became famous.

In a lovely poem, he wrote:

Useless dreams, alas!

Over desolate fields

winds whisper as they pass.

Matsuo Bashō (1644-1694) beautifully wrote:

Falling ill on a journey

my dreams go wandering

over withered fields

Overall, Utsumi portrays the spiritual presence of Jizō as partially revealed in this world—both visually and spiritually connected—yet enduring far beyond the fleeting existence of the viewer.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-half-open-door-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Jizo and the Buddhist Half-Open Door

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.htmlJizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/bleak-midwinter-and-the-buddhist-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-buddhist-holy-men-in-the-deep-winter-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Holy Men in Deep Winter

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-desolate-japanese-buddhist-path-sawako-utsumi.htmlThe Desolate Buddhist Path

