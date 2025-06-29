Jizō and the Buddhist Half-Open Door
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Henjō (816-890) beautifully wrote:
On his way to leave the world, a man
Comes to rest
Beneath the trees
But he finds no shade
For every Autumn leaf has fallen.
These words are deeply poignant, reminding us that life always teeters on the edge of impermanence. Even in his final moments, the revered Buddhist monk remains grounded in realism. Henjō’s unwavering faith in Buddhism resonates clearly through this beautifully composed poem.
Uejima Onitsura (1661-1738) was born in Hyogo. However, it was Osaka where this esteemed haiku poet became famous.
In a lovely poem, he wrote:
Useless dreams, alas!
Over desolate fields
winds whisper as they pass.
Matsuo Bashō (1644-1694) beautifully wrote:
Falling ill on a journey
my dreams go wandering
over withered fields
Overall, Utsumi portrays the spiritual presence of Jizō as partially revealed in this world—both visually and spiritually connected—yet enduring far beyond the fleeting existence of the viewer.
