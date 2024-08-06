PM Hasina of Bangladesh Resigns and Flees: Interim Government and Order

Sawako Utsumi and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh resigned and immediately fled the country with the help of the armed forces. It is known that she fled to India. However, her final destination remains open to debate.

Mounting deaths after protests rocked the country proved “the nail in the coffin” for Hasina. Yet, given the events of 1971 when Bangladesh gained independence, the legacy of history runs deep. Therefore, the fear is that chaos and bloodletting will follow unless the interim government restores order.

AP reports, “Protests began peacefully last month as frustrated students” demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said favored those with connections to the prime minister’s Awami League party. But amid a deadly crackdown, the demonstrations morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Hasina, highlighting the extent of economic distress in Bangladesh, where exports have fallen and foreign exchange reserves are running low.”

Hundreds of deaths occurred after protests against her rule grew in potency. Eventually, this led to the armed forces and Hasina making a deal – whereby she fled to India under the protection of the military.

Voice of America reports, “Hasina abandoned her official residence in Dhaka, the capital, boarded a military helicopter with her sister, and flew across the border to India the day after nearly 100 people were killed in clashes with authorities. Her ultimate destination was not immediately clear.”

Waker-uz-Zaman (Chief of Army Staff) – understanding the urgency of the situation – said, “The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed — it is time to stop the violence. I hope after my speech, the situation will improve.”

In seeking to reach out to protesters, Waker-uz-Zaman further said, “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible.”

The BBC reports, “Hours after Ms Hasina’s resignation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed former prime minister Khaleda Zia and all students detained during recent protests against a quota system for government jobs.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Attacks against Hindus are being reported in parts of Bangladesh by the dominant Muslim population. Also, the Awami League party is being targeted. Hence, social order is needed to quell the crisis and to prevent a negative vacuum from being filled by militants – and to stem lawlessness in general.”

The speed of the demise of Hasina was rapid.

Students are demanding that Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace laureate) be the chief adviser of the newly created interim government.

The next few days and weeks are critical for the stability of Bangladesh.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes







.