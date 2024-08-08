Japan Art and the Coast

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on the coast of Japan. The above is by Maeda Masao (1904-1974). He was born in Hakodate in the prefecture of Hokkaido.

Meada – and other Japanese artists – were instrumental in the post-war period concerning Japanese soft power. Hence, his sosaku hanga (creative prints) was well-received internationally.

The art above is by Jokata Kaiseki (1882-1966). He is known because of his Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji series. Otherwise, little is known about this artist.

He was born in Okayama and is known to have lived in the environs of Kansai prefecture and Tokyo. Unusually for such a series of shin hanga (new prints), Jokata Kaiseki had no publishers or investors to support him.

The final print is by the highly esteemed Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858).

The Art Institute of Chicago says, “Utagawa Hiroshige is recognized as a master of the ukiyo-e woodblock printing tradition, having created 8,000 prints of everyday life and landscape in Edo-period Japan with a splendid, saturated ambience. Orphaned at 12, Hiroshige began painting shortly thereafter under the tutelage of Toyohiro of the Utagawa school.”

https://www.artic.edu/artists/34946/utagawa-hiroshige

