PM Ishiba of Japan Provided a Political Opening by the DPP (Tamaki)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan is intent on remaining the leader of Japan. This is despite the recent negative election result where the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost its majority.

The LDP held 247 of 465 seats in the Lower House before the election – but plummeted to 191 seats. Hence, even with its junior coalition partner Komeito, who also performed poorly with a reduced 24 seats, they can’t govern with a majority.

Reuters reported after the election result, “Support from smaller parties, such as the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) or the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which won 28 and 38 seats respectively, could now be key for the LDP.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the DPP, understands the need for political stability and helping poorer members of society. For example, the DPP seeks to increase the income tax threshold to 1.78 million yen from the ridiculously low 1.03 million yen under the ruling LDP.”

Tamaki implied that while the DPP will not join a coalition with the LDP and Komeito, the DPP will cooperate on policies with Prime Minister Ishiba.

Tamaki said, “We will do our utmost to realize our policies. We are not entering the coalition.”

However, on a positive note – and an open olive branch to Ishiba – Tamaki said, “If the opposition tries to block everything, we can’t keep the country going.” Therefore, Tamaki is focused on pragmatism while also seeking to help the poorest in society.

NHK reports, “Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, who heads the LDP, has indicated that he will remain in his post and maintain the coalition government. He said national politics should not be allowed to stall for a single moment, and that he hopes to fulfill his duties.”

It is instrumental for Ishiba to listen to Tamaki because Japan needs political stability – given the geopolitical convulsions of the region. Also, the working poor and poorer members of society need sound economic policies that provide hope, including the proposed DPP increased tax threshold.

Ishiba said, “We want to proactively incorporate (opposition parties’) policies where we are lacking or where we should make changes.”

If Ishiba is sincere, it is hoped that he can work with the DPP.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes