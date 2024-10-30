Japan Art and Buddhism: Asakusa Kannon Temple

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Asakusa Kannon Temple (Sensoji) in Tokyo inspired all three artists concerning the art in this article. However, all three art pieces depict a different angle to this intriguing Buddhist compound.

In the art above, Hiratsuka Un’ichi (Unichi) takes a serene approach – whereby the world seems at peace. He was born in 1895 and died in 1997 – he is strongly connected with the sōsaku hanga (creative prints) art movement.

The MET Museum says, “Kannon, the bodhisattva of compassion, is one of the most popular and frequently depicted deities in Japanese Buddhism. Kannon grants deliverance from suffering to anyone who calls upon his name.”

In the art above by Awashima Kangetsu (1859-1926), he focuses on delightful caricatures that connect with the world of compassion.

The Asakusa Kannon Temple (Sensoji) website says, “During the Kamakura Period (1185-1333), the Shoguns demonstrated great devotion to Senso-ji. Gradually, other prominent figures, including military leaders and literati, followed their example, and the temple’s importance increased. In 1590 Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first Tokugawa Shogun, designated Senso-ji as the temple where prayers of the shogunate would be offered.”

The final art piece is by Inoue Yasuji (1864-1889). He sadly died when in his mid-twenties. Therefore, one can only imagine how his printmaking would have blossomed.

https://www.senso-ji.jp/english

