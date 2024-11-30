PM Ishiba to Seek Political Consensus with Opposition Parties

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Liberal Democratic Party – LDP) failed to win a majority in the Lower House election. Accordingly, after defeating Yoshihiko Noda (Leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan – CPDJ) in a runoff to become the next leader of Japan, Ishiba is promising to reach a consensus with opposition parties when possible.

Ishiba said, “I will listen carefully to the opinions of other parties and work sincerely and humbly to reach the broadest possible consensus.”

Reuters – immediately after the election – reported, “Support from smaller parties, such as the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) or the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which won 28 and 38 seats respectively, could now be key for the LDP.”

Immediately, Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the DPP, informed the LDP that he was open to working with the LDP and Komeito (junior coalition partner). Hence, since the election, Tamaki has been true to his political word. Therefore, Ishiba knows that the DPP seeks political stability and policies that favor helping poorer members of society.

Ishiba – speaking about the recent election – said, “I take the outcome of the recent election as a reprimand from the people of Japan over the issue of political funds and our stance on reforms.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the DPP, understands the need for political stability and helping poorer members of society. Accordingly, the DPP seeks to increase the income tax threshold to 1.78 million yen from the ridiculously low 1.03 million yen under the ruling LDP.”

Hence, Ishiba, seeking closer ties with the DPP, said, “We will raise the so-called 1.03 million yen threshold when we implement tax reforms.”

Ishiba hinted that he would be frank with China. However, he hopes to build a relationship based on areas of mutual consent.

Ishiba said he would “cooperate where possible” and maintain open communication with China “at all levels.” However, he would speak frankly on areas of concern.

He mentioned the importance of America in the geopolitical body politic of Japan.

Interestingly, Ishiba quoted Tanzan Ishibashi (brief leader of Japan in the 1950s). Ishibashi believed in diverse political consensus and that Japan should not overtly focus on America.

Ishiba – concerning the electorate – said, “I will devote my heart and soul to winning the trust of the people.”

