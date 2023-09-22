Poland Says Ukraine is a “Drowning Person” that may “Drown the Rescuer”

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Recent comments by Ukraine have angered Poland. At the same time, the grain issue and other economic convulsions – and the depletion of endless military supplies on the armed forces of Poland – are raising serious political issues.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said, “Ukraine is behaving like a drowning person clinging to anything available.”

Duda continued, “A drowning person is extremely dangerous, capable of pulling you down to the depths … simply drown the rescuer.”

Recently, Ukraine lodged a lawsuit against Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia to the World Trade Organization concerning the ban on certain food imports from Ukraine.

Yulia Svyrydenko (the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine) said, “It is crucially important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban imports of Ukrainian goods… that is why we are filing lawsuits against them.”

The Visegrad Group (V4) of Czechia (Czech Republic), Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia (with Hungary and Poland at the forefront) desire to preserve the Christian, cultural, and social identity of Europe. This is in stark contrast to powerful European nations including France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom (now outside of the European Union) who support mass immigration, the erosion of European identity and culture, and Christianity being rendered a relic with growing Islamic tendencies in many major cities.

Accordingly, the gender confusion, mass immigration, and race-baiting tendencies of President Joe Biden of America are a million miles away from the pro-European nations of the Visegrad 4. The spat between nationalist forces in Ukraine and Poland is outside of this. However, Hungary and Poland understand the silent threat emanating from the corridors of power in the European Union that seeks to enforce their diktats by economic means.

Ironically, the European Union lauds Poland for its central role in military weapons being sent to Ukraine – while rebuking the government of Poland for being pro-European. Accordingly, the same institution is withholding post-pandemic economic funds allocated to Poland.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland said his country will no longer supply new military weapons to Ukraine.

Morawiecki said, “We will now arm ourselves with the most modern weapons.”

Poland also rebuked Ukraine for negative comments emanating from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

The BBC reports, “On Tuesday, Poland summoned Ukraine’s ambassador over comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations after Poland, Hungary and Slovakia extended a ban on Ukrainian grain.”

Poland insists that the NATO hub of weapons in Rzeszow will continue. However, Maria Zakharova (the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson) said, “There is now an obvious desire of Poland to invade the western part of Ukraine. This is why Ukraine is not invited to NATO.”

Historical tensions don’t merely persist between the former territories of the Russian Empire and Novorossiya.

European News reports how Stepan Bandera is praised throughout Western Ukraine. Bandera and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in World War Two killed many Jews, Poles, and others opposed to his nationalist tendencies. He was a Nazi collaborator whose forces rounded up people to be butchered.

Euro News reports, “During Bandera’s time in Sachsenhausen, the OUN carried out thousands of murders of Poles, most of them civilians, during a campaign of ethnic cleansing in Volhynia and later Eastern Galicia. As many as 100,000 people may have died during the two-year campaign.”

Many forces exist in the ongoing crisis that pits the Russian Federation against NATO. However, internally, similar to tensions between Greece and Turkey persisting concerning history – pro-Bandera forces in Western Ukraine continue to haunt and mock Poland.

Statements by Poland might be designed for internal political consumption. Polls show flagging support for Ukraine – often based on self-interests. Yet, if Novorossiya emerges victorious in the Donbass region – who knows the convulsions that this might unleash?

In this sense, Poland seeks to preserve new military weapons for their defense.

Like Duda said, “A drowning person” might “simply drown the rescuer.”

https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2021/03/19/in-ukraine-stepan-bandera-s-legacy-becomes-a-political-football-again

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes